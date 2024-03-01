Winter storm warning issued for Saskatchewan as province braces for snow

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm watch warning is in place for southern Saskatchewan with up to 35 centimetres of snow expected over the weekend.

Environment Canada says snowfall totals are expected to hit between 25 to 35 cm with winds gusting between 60 to 70 km/h.

This storm is expected to hit Saturday morning and run into Monday night.

Environment Canada said residents should avoid travel if possible, adding that people should expect reduced visibility.

The Government of Canada has some recommendations if you happen to get stuck in your vehicle during a blizzard, saying that residents should stay in their car.

“You can run the car engine about 10 minutes every half-hour if the exhaust system is working well. Beware of exhaust fumes and check the exhaust pipe periodically to make sure it is not blocked with snow. Remember: you can’t smell potentially fatal carbon monoxide fumes,” the government website said.

The government said that you should exercise your hand and feet periodically to keep them warm and that it’s generally a good idea to avoid falling asleep.

If residents try to shovel around their vehicle, the government warns not to overexert yourself.