Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm warning issued for Saskatchewan as province braces for snow

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 10:17 am
1 min read
A winter storm warning is being issued for Saskatchewan with snow and wind expected for the province. View image in full screen
A winter storm warning is being issued for Saskatchewan with snow and wind expected for the province. Global News/ File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A winter storm watch warning is in place for southern Saskatchewan with up to 35 centimetres of snow expected over the weekend.

Environment Canada says snowfall totals are expected to hit between 25 to 35 cm with winds gusting between 60 to 70 km/h.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan highways ministry unveils $65,000 highway condition app'
Saskatchewan highways ministry unveils $65,000 highway condition app

This storm is expected to hit Saturday morning and run into Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said residents should avoid travel if possible, adding that people should expect reduced visibility.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Government of Canada has some recommendations if you happen to get stuck in your vehicle during a blizzard, saying that residents should stay in their car.

Trending Now

“You can run the car engine about 10 minutes every half-hour if the exhaust system is working well. Beware of exhaust fumes and check the exhaust pipe periodically to make sure it is not blocked with snow. Remember: you can’t smell potentially fatal carbon monoxide fumes,” the government website said.

The government said that you should exercise your hand and feet periodically to keep them warm and that it’s generally a good idea to avoid falling asleep.

If residents try to shovel around their vehicle, the government warns not to overexert yourself.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices