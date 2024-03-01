Guelph man faces child pornography charges after west end home search

See more sharing options

A Guelph man is facing child pornography charges after a search at a west end home.

In January, police started investigating allegations of photos being shared online, depicting sexually abused children.

On Thursday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Elmira and Fife roads.

Police said they found evidence and seized several electronic storage devices.

A 55-year-old has been charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child porn.

The man has a court appearance scheduled for March 19.