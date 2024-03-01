Menu



Crime

Guelph man faces child pornography charges after west end home search

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 1, 2024 10:04 am
1 min read
A two-month investigation into child pornography images allegedly being shared has ended after Guelph police concluded a search warrant at a home in the city's west end. View image in full screen
A two-month investigation into child pornography images allegedly being shared has ended after Guelph police concluded a search warrant at a home in the city's west end. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
A Guelph man is facing child pornography charges after a search at a west end home.

In January, police started investigating allegations of photos being shared online, depicting sexually abused children.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Thursday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Elmira and Fife roads.

Police said they found evidence and seized several electronic storage devices.

A 55-year-old has been charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child porn.

The man has a court appearance scheduled for March 19.

