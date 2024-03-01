Menu

Crime

Man arrested in case of Toronto woman shot in the face with pellet gun

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 7:16 am
1 min read
Suspect image in pellet gun shooting View image in full screen
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night a short distance away from where a woman was shot in the face several times with a pellet gun. This image is from video Toronto police used to track down the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police say they have made an arrest in the case of a woman who was reportedly shot in the face with a pellet gun in the city’s east-end.

On Feb. 28, police said a 76-year-old woman was walking in the Hupfield Trail and McLevin Avenue area when she was approached from behind by the suspect.

After passing the woman, the suspect allegedly then shot her several times in the face with pellet gun, police said.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her face and hands.

In an update, investigators said a 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night a short distance away from where the incident happened.

Police said he will face assault with a weapon charges.

Investigators said they were able to track down the suspect through video canvassing in the area.

