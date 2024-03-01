Man arrested in case of Toronto woman shot in the face with pellet gun

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in the case of a woman who was reportedly shot in the face with a pellet gun in the city’s east-end.

On Feb. 28, police said a 76-year-old woman was walking in the Hupfield Trail and McLevin Avenue area when she was approached from behind by the suspect.

After passing the woman, the suspect allegedly then shot her several times in the face with pellet gun, police said.

She suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her face and hands.

In an update, investigators said a 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night a short distance away from where the incident happened.

Police said he will face assault with a weapon charges.

Investigators said they were able to track down the suspect through video canvassing in the area.