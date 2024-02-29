Menu

Fire

Firefighters tackle three house fires in Winnipeg Wednesday night through Thursday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy night, tackling a trio of house fires — two of which they say were preventable.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a two-storey home on Bairdmore Boulevard. The blaze was controlled within about 20 minutes, and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it appears to have been started by smoking materials.

Another fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an Avalon Road home, and was extinguished quickly. The WFPS said this fire is also believed to be accidental, caused by improperly stored batteries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A more significant house fire, on Castlebury Meadows Drive, also took place overnight, and involved both the home and attached garage. No details were available as to what caused the fire, but the WFPS said there was significant smoke, fire and water damage.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

