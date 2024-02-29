Firefighters tackle three house fires in Winnipeg Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters had a busy night, tackling a trio of house fires — two of which they say were preventable.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a two-storey home on Bairdmore Boulevard. The blaze was controlled within about 20 minutes, and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it appears to have been started by smoking materials.

Another fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an Avalon Road home, and was extinguished quickly. The WFPS said this fire is also believed to be accidental, caused by improperly stored batteries.

A more significant house fire, on Castlebury Meadows Drive, also took place overnight, and involved both the home and attached garage. No details were available as to what caused the fire, but the WFPS said there was significant smoke, fire and water damage.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

