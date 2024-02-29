Eye-catching lottery ticket lands Kawartha Lakes man $100K prize

A man in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., says a chance purchase of a scratch lottery ticket earned him a $100,000 prize.
According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Alaudin Mohamed of the community of Manilla in the City of Kawartha Lakes, earned the top prize on an Instant Gold Pursuit ticket. Each ticket cost $25.
Mohamed purchased his ticket at the Ultramar gas station on Hwy. 7 in Manilla.
“I decided to pick up an Instant Gold Pursuit ticket while at the store because it caught my eye,” he said at the OLG Prize centre in Toronto earlier this week. “I played the ticket at home and brought it back to the store to check it and when I saw $100,000 on the screen, I was shocked.”
Mohamed, who works in finance, says he has been playing the lottery since LOTTARIO launched, which was in 1978 as the province’s first terminal lotto game.
He has yet to make a decision on what he will do with his lottery winnings.
“I will make some decisions on how to spend this win once I tell my family — I want to surprise them,” he said. “I will find ways to give back to the community.”
Mohamed’s win comes just over a week after a $70-million Lotto Max winning ticket for the Feb. 20 draw was sold in Kawartha Lakes. The winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize.
Comments