Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Consumer

Eye-catching lottery ticket lands Kawartha Lakes man $100K prize

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes'
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes
RELATED: No one has yet to claim the $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in the City of Kawartha Lakes for the Feb. 20, 2024 draw. Kayla Guerrette hit the streets of Lindsay to ask people what they would do if they had the winning ticket. – Feb 22, 2024
A man in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., says a chance purchase of a scratch lottery ticket earned him a $100,000 prize.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Alaudin Mohamed of the community of Manilla in the City of Kawartha Lakes, earned the top prize on an Instant Gold Pursuit ticket. Each ticket cost $25.

Mohamed purchased his ticket at the Ultramar gas station on Hwy. 7 in Manilla.

“I decided to pick up an Instant Gold Pursuit ticket while at the store because it caught my eye,” he said at the OLG Prize centre in Toronto earlier this week. “I played the ticket at home and brought it back to the store to check it and when I saw $100,000 on the screen, I was shocked.”

Alaudin Mohamed of Manilla in the City of Kawartha Lakes claimed $100,000 on an Instant Gold Pursuit lottery ticket. View image in full screen
Alaudin Mohamed of Manilla in the City of Kawartha Lakes claimed $100,000 on an Instant Gold Pursuit lottery ticket. OLG photo

Mohamed, who works in finance, says he has been playing the lottery since LOTTARIO launched, which was in 1978 as the province’s first terminal lotto game.

He has yet to make a decision on what he will do with his lottery winnings.

“I will make some decisions on how to spend this win once I tell my family — I want to surprise them,” he said. “I will find ways to give back to the community.”

Mohamed’s win comes just over a week after a $70-million Lotto Max winning ticket for the Feb. 20 draw was sold in Kawartha Lakes. The winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

