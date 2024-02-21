Menu

Consumer

Big, big, money! Winning Lotto Max ticket for $70M jackpot sold in Ontario

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 8:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
RELATED: Sean Previl reports on what steps Canadians should take and what you should know if you're lucky enough to win a major lottery jackpot – Sep 27, 2023
Check your tickets! The OLG says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw jackpot worth $70 million was sold in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

No details were provided yet.

The OLG says the winner will be revealed when the ticketholder comes forward to claim the prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The main draw numbers were 01, 04, 23, 24, 31, 40 and 48 with the bonus 38.

The OLG also reports other prizes won across Ontario from Tuesday’s draw included a Maxmillion ticket worth $1 million that was sold on OLG.ca and two Encore tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Toronto and Ottawa.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $18 million for the Friday, Feb. 23 draw.

