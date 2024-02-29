Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video released of 2 suspects in B.C. homeowner assault

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video released of 2 suspects in B.C. homeowner assault'
Video released of 2 suspects in B.C. homeowner assault
West Shore RCMP has released video and images of two suspects believed to be involved in an assault at a home in Colwood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP investigators in the Greater Victoria area have released video and images of two suspects believed to be involved in an assault on a homeowner.

West Shore RCMP is asking for help in identifying the two male suspects, who reportedly assaulted a Colwood homeowner around 8 p.m. Monday.

The assault is believed to be targeted.

west shore assault View image in full screen
A CCTV camera captured the two suspects on video. RCMP

According to police, the two suspects knocked on the door of the home, located on Sooke Road, and then got into a physical altercation with the homeowner.

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the first suspect as between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall, wearing a blue hoodie, jogging pants, sandals and a dark baseball cap.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a dark jacket.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Click to play video: 'Youth sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park washroom'
Youth sexually assaulted in North Vancouver park washroom
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices