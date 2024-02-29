Video released of 2 suspects in B.C. homeowner assault

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP investigators in the Greater Victoria area have released video and images of two suspects believed to be involved in an assault on a homeowner.

West Shore RCMP is asking for help in identifying the two male suspects, who reportedly assaulted a Colwood homeowner around 8 p.m. Monday.

The assault is believed to be targeted.

View image in full screen A CCTV camera captured the two suspects on video. RCMP

According to police, the two suspects knocked on the door of the home, located on Sooke Road, and then got into a physical altercation with the homeowner.

Police describe the first suspect as between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall, wearing a blue hoodie, jogging pants, sandals and a dark baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a dark jacket.

Do you recognize the suspects in this video? @WestshoreRCMP are seeking public help in identifying individuals involved in an assault. Full size video and screenshots on our full release here: https://t.co/35R7eAs2xa pic.twitter.com/qgKWZVV4tV — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) February 28, 2024

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.