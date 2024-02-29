Video released of 2 suspects in B.C. homeowner assault

RCMP investigators in the Greater Victoria area have released video and images of two suspects believed to be involved in an assault on a homeowner.
West Shore RCMP is asking for help in identifying the two male suspects, who reportedly assaulted a Colwood homeowner around 8 p.m. Monday.
The assault is believed to be targeted.
According to police, the two suspects knocked on the door of the home, located on Sooke Road, and then got into a physical altercation with the homeowner.
Police describe the first suspect as between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall, wearing a blue hoodie, jogging pants, sandals and a dark baseball cap.
The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a dark jacket.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
