Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate home invasion on Fife’s Bay Road north of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP investigate Fife’s Bay Road home invasion'
Peterborough County OPP investigate Fife’s Bay Road home invasion
Peterborough County OPP are looking for three suspects after a violent home invasion on Fife's Bay Road in Selwyn Township early Thursday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating a violent home invasion just north of Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5 a.m., three men wearing masks broke into a home on Fife’s Bay, just north of Lindsay Road, in Selwyn Township. The suspects then bound the lone occupant in the residence and stole items in the house.

Police say after the suspects left the scene, the victim was able to break free and call 911. The victim sustained minor injuries, OPP report.

Officers, including an OPP forensic identification van, attended the scene. The home was taped off until around 12:30 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers at the scene told Global News videographer Tricia Mason that there was no threat to public safety and that a criminal investigation was being conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators were focusing their attention on a garage or workshop on the side of the home, Mason reports.

A few neighbours reported they did not hear or see anything prior to police arrival.

OPP say anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough County OPP Crime Unit at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices