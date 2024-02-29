OPP investigate home invasion on Fife’s Bay Road north of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a violent home invasion just north of Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 5 a.m., three men wearing masks broke into a home on Fife’s Bay, just north of Lindsay Road, in Selwyn Township. The suspects then bound the lone occupant in the residence and stole items in the house.

Police say after the suspects left the scene, the victim was able to break free and call 911. The victim sustained minor injuries, OPP report.

Officers, including an OPP forensic identification van, attended the scene. The home was taped off until around 12:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene told Global News videographer Tricia Mason that there was no threat to public safety and that a criminal investigation was being conducted.

A large police presence on Fifes Bay Rd this morning, all police were able to tell me, this is a criminal investigation. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available. @CHEXNewswatch @GlobalPtbo Full story at 6PM & 11PM pic.twitter.com/8yGbBAzkBF — Tricia Mason (@TriciaMason_) February 29, 2024

Investigators were focusing their attention on a garage or workshop on the side of the home, Mason reports.

A few neighbours reported they did not hear or see anything prior to police arrival.

OPP say anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough County OPP Crime Unit at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.