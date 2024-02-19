Menu

Crime

Homeowner threatened with gun, hit with bat during Oshawa home invasion: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 2:46 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
A homeowner was threatened with a gun and hit with a baseball bat during a home invasion in Oshawa on Saturday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a break-in at around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 17 at a home in the area of Southgate Drive and Townline Road South, which is just north of Highway 401,

Multiple suspects forced their way into the home and threatened the owner with a gun, police said.

There was a physical altercation and the victim was hit with a baseball bat, police continued.

“The suspects attempted to flee the area; however, the first suspect was arrested at the residence without incident,” police said. “Two other suspects were taken into custody a short distance away without incident.”

A fourth suspect remains at large.

The victim was reported to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said the home invasion was an “isolated incident” and there are no concerns for public safety.

A 16-year-old boy from Oshawa, a 38-year-old man from Oshawa and a 40-year-old man of no fixed address have each been charged with multiple offences including break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and using an imitation firearm during an offence.

