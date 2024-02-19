Homeowner threatened with gun, hit with bat during Oshawa home invasion: police

Send this page to someone via email

A homeowner was threatened with a gun and hit with a baseball bat during a home invasion in Oshawa on Saturday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a break-in at around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 17 at a home in the area of Southgate Drive and Townline Road South, which is just north of Highway 401,

Multiple suspects forced their way into the home and threatened the owner with a gun, police said.

There was a physical altercation and the victim was hit with a baseball bat, police continued.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The suspects attempted to flee the area; however, the first suspect was arrested at the residence without incident,” police said. “Two other suspects were taken into custody a short distance away without incident.”

A fourth suspect remains at large.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was reported to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said the home invasion was an “isolated incident” and there are no concerns for public safety.

A 16-year-old boy from Oshawa, a 38-year-old man from Oshawa and a 40-year-old man of no fixed address have each been charged with multiple offences including break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and using an imitation firearm during an offence.