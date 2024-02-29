Haliburton Highlands OPP arrest 2 in Minden home assault, robbery with gun

Two arrests have been made in connection with a violent robbery at a home in Minden, Ont., earlier this month.
Haliburton Highlands OPP say on Feb. 9 at around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault and robbery with a weapon at a Parkside Street home in Minden. One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OPP on Feb. 10 issued an arrest warrant for Michael Gunn, 28, of Minden Hills, in connection with the incident, stating he was “considered a potential threat to public safety.”
Police on Wednesday say Gunn, and Steven Norman, 44, of Minden Hills, were both arrested.
They were each charged with aggravated assault, robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited.
Gunn was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.
Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.
OPP said the investigation is ongoing.
Comments