Haliburton Highlands OPP arrest 2 in Minden home assault, robbery with gun

Send this page to someone via email

Two arrests have been made in connection with a violent robbery at a home in Minden, Ont., earlier this month.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say on Feb. 9 at around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault and robbery with a weapon at a Parkside Street home in Minden. One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP on Feb. 10 issued an arrest warrant for Michael Gunn, 28, of Minden Hills, in connection with the incident, stating he was “considered a potential threat to public safety.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police on Wednesday say Gunn, and Steven Norman, 44, of Minden Hills, were both arrested.

View image in full screen Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested Michael Gunn, 28, a suspect in a robbery and assault at a home in Minden on Feb. 9, 2024. He was one of two suspects arrested. Haliburton Highlands OPP

They were each charged with aggravated assault, robbery using a firearm, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

Gunn was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

OPP said the investigation is ongoing.