Chicken for Lunch: The end of an eatery era in downtown Edmonton

After 32 years in business, Chicken for Lunch was will open for the final time on Thursday. It’s end of an era for the downtown Edmonton institution.

“They do a big renovation and my lease is up, so that’s why I have to close tomorrow,” Amy Quon, founder of Chicken for Lunch, said on Wednesday while serving up customers.

It’ something she’s done for decades, forming relationships with customers as she dished up takeout containers full of rice, noodles, and her famous dry, spicy chicken.

The closing announcement was made on Amy’s Instagram three weeks ago. Since then, business has been booming.

On Wednesday, the kiosk in the food court at Rice Howard Place was nearly sold out just one hour after opening to the lunch rush.

“The only reason why I got so much energy is because all of my friend give me energy, they recharge my energy,” said Amy as she was rushing to get back to packing food in to-go containers.

Hundreds of people have flocked to the downtown business, with some waiting nearly two hours for lunch.

“It’s good, there’s a reason why the lines that long,” said customer Devon Hladunewich.

The passion for the restaurant is driven by something more than what they serve — it’s about community.

“It’s not just the food, it’s the staff. Especially Amy,” said customer Anthony Wu.

For her regulars, Amy has given them nicknames and even special privileges to skip the line.

“It’s an institution, I’m going to miss it,” said Ryan Ball, who has been coming to Chicken for lunch for more than 20 years.

“I’ve spent my whole adult career coming down to Chicken for Lunch, or C.F.L. as we call it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I've spent my whole adult career coming down to Chicken for Lunch, or C.F.L. as we call it."

After his first few visits, Ball noticed some customers stood beside the till and were helped right away.

Ball asked Amy to be a part of those “regulars.”

“Since the early 2000s we’ve been wandering up to the till — trying not to make too much eye contact with the poor people in the other line — and just getting our lunch,” Ball said somewhat sheepishly.

“She knows our names — and then away we go.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "She knows our names — and then away we go."

For Amy, the support is overwhelming.

“I don’t know how to say thank you to them, so I give everyone a special fortune cookie and wish to everyone good luck,” said Amy. “Good luck to everyone! Thank you, keep waiting!”

Fortunately, Amy won’t be completely leaving the Edmonton food scene — she’ll be dishing out her food full of love close by at the Quon family’s other sit-down restaurant, The Lingnan.

“I will miss all my friends here,” said Amy. “I’m not happy. I’m sad because I’m leaving all my friends — bye Joe, you’re the best, I still remember your egg and tomato sandwich.”

The last day to get Chicken for Lunch at Rice Howard Place is Thursday, Feb. 29.