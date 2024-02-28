Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Chicken for Lunch: The end of an eatery era in downtown Edmonton

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 8:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Chicken for Lunch: The end of an era in downtown Edmonton'
Chicken for Lunch: The end of an era in downtown Edmonton
After 32 years in business, a downtown Edmonton food institution is closing its doors and customers have been lining up for hours to get their last meal at Chicken for Lunch. Jaclyn Kucey has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After 32 years in business, Chicken for Lunch was will open for the final time on Thursday. It’s end of an era for the downtown Edmonton institution.

“They do a big renovation and my lease is up, so that’s why I have to close tomorrow,” Amy Quon, founder of Chicken for Lunch, said on Wednesday while serving up customers.

It’ something she’s done for decades, forming relationships with customers as she dished up takeout containers full of rice, noodles, and her famous dry, spicy chicken.

The famous dry, spicy chicken at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. View image in full screen
The famous dry, spicy chicken at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Global News

The closing announcement was made on Amy’s Instagram three weeks ago. Since then, business has been booming.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the kiosk in the food court at Rice Howard Place was nearly sold out just one hour after opening to the lunch rush.

“The only reason why I got so much energy is because all of my friend give me energy, they recharge my energy,” said Amy as she was rushing to get back to packing food in to-go containers.

Amy Quon serving customers at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Amy Quon serving customers at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Global News

Hundreds of people have flocked to the downtown business, with some waiting nearly two hours for lunch.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s good, there’s a reason why the lines that long,” said customer Devon Hladunewich.

The passion for the restaurant is driven by something more than what they serve — it’s about community.

“It’s not just the food, it’s the staff. Especially Amy,” said customer Anthony Wu.

Story continues below advertisement
Amy Quon serving customers at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Amy Quon serving customers at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Global News

For her regulars, Amy has given them nicknames and even special privileges to skip the line.

“It’s an institution, I’m going to miss it,” said Ryan Ball, who has been coming to Chicken for lunch for more than 20 years.

Trending Now

“I’ve spent my whole adult career coming down to Chicken for Lunch, or C.F.L. as we call it.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I've spent my whole adult career coming down to Chicken for Lunch, or C.F.L. as we call it."

After his first few visits, Ball noticed some customers stood beside the till and were helped right away.

Ball asked Amy to be a part of those “regulars.”

“Since the early 2000s we’ve been wandering up to the till — trying not to make too much eye contact with the poor people in the other line — and just getting our lunch,” Ball said somewhat sheepishly.

Story continues below advertisement

“She knows our names — and then away we go.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "She knows our names — and then away we go."

For Amy, the support is overwhelming.

“I don’t know how to say thank you to them, so I give everyone a special fortune cookie and wish to everyone good luck,” said Amy. “Good luck to everyone! Thank you, keep waiting!”

Amy Quon serving customers at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Amy Quon serving customers at the Chicken for Lunch eatery in the food court at Rice Howard Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Global News

Fortunately, Amy won’t be completely leaving the Edmonton food scene — she’ll be dishing out her food full of love close by at the Quon family’s other sit-down restaurant, The Lingnan.

“I will miss all my friends here,” said Amy. “I’m not happy. I’m sad because I’m leaving all my friends — bye Joe, you’re the best, I still remember your egg and tomato sandwich.”

The last day to get Chicken for Lunch at Rice Howard Place is Thursday, Feb. 29.

Advertisement
More on Lifestyle
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices