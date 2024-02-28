Sask. funds YWCA Regina for new permanent enhanced emergency shelter for women

Send this page to someone via email

With the help of funding from the province, a new permanent enhanced emergency shelter will assist women in need.

In Regina, an emergency shelter called Joan’s Place opened a temporary location last week at 2735 5th Avenue. Meanwhile, the City of Regina continues to seek a permanent shelter location.

“The Ministry of Social Services supports vulnerable people in need of shelter by connecting them with community organizations that offer emergency shelter spaces,” stated Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky in a release. “Along with community partners, we are working to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness and better support individuals who need more than a home to remain connected to housing.”

Enhanced emergency shelters will cater to clients with daily meals and access to supports and resources. The YWCA Regina CEO said they are looking forward to the new enhanced shelter spaces.

“These spaces will provide vulnerable women in our community safety and wraparound trauma informed services,” stated Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen.

According to a release, the Saskatchewan government is providing $884,400 to YWCA Regina in opening the new 20 space permanent enhanced emergency shelter for women.