Man wanted for manslaughter arrested, detained in custody by Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a man they said was wanted for the homicide death of a man found in an apartment earlier this month.

River Harper, 19, was found dead in an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Feb. 7, according to police. An investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Jadar Morrison on Feb. 23. He faces a charge of manslaughter.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they also arrested 21-year-old Jrayden Monias after a search warrant was issued. He was arrested by Island Lake RCMP on Feb. 26, before being turned over to the Winnipeg Police Service and into custody.

He faces a charge of manslaughter.