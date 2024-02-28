Menu

Crime

Man wanted for manslaughter arrested, detained in custody by Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Police say a man wanted for manslaughter has been arrested, in connection with the homicide death of a 19-year-old in an apartment on Assiniboine Avenue. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Police say a man wanted for manslaughter has been arrested, in connection with the homicide death of a 19-year-old in an apartment on Assiniboine Avenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police have arrested a man they said was wanted for the homicide death of a man found in an apartment earlier this month.

River Harper, 19, was found dead in an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Feb. 7, according to police. An investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Jadar Morrison on Feb. 23. He faces a charge of manslaughter.

Police said they also arrested 21-year-old Jrayden Monias after a search warrant was issued. He was arrested by Island Lake RCMP on Feb. 26, before being turned over to the Winnipeg Police Service and into custody.

He faces a charge of manslaughter.

