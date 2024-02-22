Winnipeg police searching for suspects in Assiniboine Avenue apartment homicide

Winnipeg police are searching for two suspects in connection with a homicide investigation this month.
Police said they found 19-year-old River Harper dead in an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Feb. 7 at approximately 6:20 a.m. His death, officials said, is considered a homicide.
Police are looking to identify two suspects, the first described as having a thin to medium build, a dark moustache and a beard or goatee, and between five feet six inches and five feet eight inches tall.
The second suspect is described as being between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall, with a medium to large build and black shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.
