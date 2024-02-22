Winnipeg police searching for suspects in Assiniboine Avenue apartment homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are searching for two suspects in connection with a homicide investigation this month.

Police said they found 19-year-old River Harper dead in an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Feb. 7 at approximately 6:20 a.m. His death, officials said, is considered a homicide.

Police are looking to identify two suspects, the first described as having a thin to medium build, a dark moustache and a beard or goatee, and between five feet six inches and five feet eight inches tall.

Winnipeg police are searching for two suspects in connection with a homicide on Feb. 7, 2024. The first suspect is described as having a thin to medium build. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

The second suspect is described as being between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall, with a medium to large build and black shoulder-length hair.

Winnipeg police are searching for a second suspect in their homicide investigation. The individual is described as a medium to large build. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or anonymously online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.