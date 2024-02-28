Menu

Edmonton Heritage Festival champion Jack Little dies from cancer

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
Heritage Festival
Heritage Festival
(Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013) Sixty pavilions representing over 85 cultures will be serving up delicious culinary delicacies this weekend for the 38th annual Heritage Festival. Executive Director Jack Little gives us all the details about this year's festival – Aug 3, 2013
A life-long volunteer, community builder and long-time director of the Edmonton Heritage Festival, Jack Little, passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

He was 83.

Loved ones say he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends.

He’s being remembered for his bright smile and community spirit.

In a post about his death on Facebook, his family shared a quote from him: “When you give, you get back more than you give.”

Heritage Days Preview
Heritage Days Preview

Born in Newmarket, Ont., Little joined the Air Force in 1958. After five years of service based in Edmonton, he went to NAIT and later had a 28-year career in broadcasting.

He took the reins of the Edmonton Heritage Festival as its executive director before retiring at the age of 75.

Little was also a champion for Edmonton’s Food Bank. He served 23 years on the board and six as chair.

He worked with several other community organizations as well, including the Greater Edmonton Foundation, the Better Business Bureau, Edmonton Community Loan Fund, NAIT advisory committee and the Western Association of Broadcasters.

Little’s family says anyone who would like to make a memorial tribute should donate to Edmonton’s Food Bank or Dayspring Presbyterian Church.

Edmonton Food Bank looks to Heritage Festival to fill bare shelves
Edmonton Food Bank looks to Heritage Festival to fill bare shelves
