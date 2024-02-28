Charges laid in York Region crash that killed teen, injured 4 others

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after a single-vehicle crash in York Region that killed an 18-year-old woman and left four other teenagers injured.

York Regional Police said that on Feb. 18 shortly before 7 a.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of 8th Concession and King Road in the Township of King after a car crashed into a light pole.

Police said there were six people inside the car, which was a black four-door Infiniti G37.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but an 18-year-old woman from Brampton, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An 18-year-old male passenger also from Brampton was taken to hospital with injuries that were reported to be critical.

Two 19-year-old women who were also passengers — one from Welland and the other from St. Catharines — were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A fifth passenger — an 18-year-old man from Brampton — was treated for minor injuries.

The driver wasn’t injured, police said.

Brampton resident Denrick Rose, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and has since been charged with dangerous operation causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with a release order.

Vehicle occupants were at party prior to crash: police

Investigators have learned that the occupants of the car were at a party in Caledon prior to the crash, police said.

“The vehicle was also believed to have been travelling at high speeds on Highway 400 and King Road prior to the collision, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.,” police added.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who saw the vehicle and to anyone who may have attended the party in Caledon, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact York police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.