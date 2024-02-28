34-year-old inmate dies after altercation in Alberta prison

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate died on Monday while in custody at a medium-security prison in Drumheller Alta. after an altercation.

Abdirahman Mahamed, 34, had been serving a three-year and four-month sentence since May 5 2023, for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition according to CSC.

The incident happened on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., when police were called to a medical emergency at the Drumheller Institution and the subsequent investigation revealed that there was a fight, and Mahamed sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The correctional service did not provide any information about what caused Mahamed’s death, saying only that his next of kin have been notified.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” CSC said in a statement Tuesday.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over of the investigation and request that anyone with information about this crime contact the Drumheller RCMP Detachment at 403-823-2630 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.