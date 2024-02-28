Menu

Crime

34-year-old inmate dies after altercation in Alberta prison

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
File: Drumheller Institution in Alberta. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Drumheller Institution in Alberta. File / Global News
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate died on Monday while in custody at a medium-security prison in Drumheller Alta. after an altercation.

Abdirahman Mahamed, 34, had been serving a three-year and four-month sentence since May 5 2023, for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition according to CSC.

The incident happened on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m., when police were called to a medical emergency at the Drumheller Institution and the subsequent investigation revealed that there was a fight, and Mahamed sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The correctional service did not provide any information about what caused Mahamed’s death, saying only that his next of kin have been notified.

Click to play video: 'Multiple inmates hospitalized after attacks at two Fraser Valley prisons'
Multiple inmates hospitalized after attacks at two Fraser Valley prisons

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” CSC said in a statement Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has taken over of the investigation and request that anyone with information about this crime contact the Drumheller RCMP Detachment at 403-823-2630 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg judge releases video showing moments leading up to inmate’s death'
Winnipeg judge releases video showing moments leading up to inmate’s death
