Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged in 2023 death of inmate at Niagara Detention Centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 9:05 am
1 min read
Photo of the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold, Ont. Police say they are investigating the death of inmate. View image in full screen
Photo of the Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold, Ont. Police say they are investigating the death of inmate. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men at the Niagara Detention Centre have been charged in connection with a late spring suspicious death at the jail last year.

Niagara Regional Police say the men are connected with a June 10 incident in which officers were called to the centre on a Saturday at 6:30 a.m. to assist an EMS team.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers found a 52-year-old man in his cell without vital signs. He would be pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The Niagara police homicide unit says a 39-year-old man from St. Catharines and a 19-year-old from Welland are each now facing second-degree murder charges.

Trending Now

Detectives say the probe into the death is ongoing despite having laid charges.

Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General says that office and the province’s coroner are also involved in the investigation.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices