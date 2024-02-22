2 men charged in 2023 death of inmate at Niagara Detention Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Two men at the Niagara Detention Centre have been charged in connection with a late spring suspicious death at the jail last year.

Niagara Regional Police say the men are connected with a June 10 incident in which officers were called to the centre on a Saturday at 6:30 a.m. to assist an EMS team.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers found a 52-year-old man in his cell without vital signs. He would be pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The Niagara police homicide unit says a 39-year-old man from St. Catharines and a 19-year-old from Welland are each now facing second-degree murder charges.

Detectives say the probe into the death is ongoing despite having laid charges.

Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General says that office and the province’s coroner are also involved in the investigation.