Hazardous conditions forecast for Coquihalla, Trans Canada, Highway 3

Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected on major routes in and out of the Southern Interior on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

From Wednesday until Thursday, somewhere between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, in addition to gusty winds and reduced visibility.

“A strong Pacific frontal system is pushing through the BC interior,” the alert reads. “Snowfall associated with the system will continue into Thursday. In addition, gusty southwest winds will develop today and persist into Thursday.”

The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off later Thursday, though Kootenay Pass could see accumulating snow into Thursday evening.

While mountain passes will get a lot of snow, they’re not the only place where winter is taking a stand.

From Wednesday to Thursday, more than 20 cm of snow is expected near Revelstoke and up to 15 cm has already been reported near Blue River, Environment Canada said.

“The snow is expected to change to rain late (Wednesday) afternoon or early this evening over West Columbia,” the alert reads.

“Snow will continue over North Columbia and Kinbasket (Wednesday) except possibly mixed with rain this evening. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The North Thompson will face similar conditions with 15 to 25 cm of snowfall accumulations courtesy of a frontal system moving across the region.

Up to 15 cm of snow has been reported near Clearwater, with an additional 10 cm of snow expected before the snow changes to rain late Wednesday afternoon or early evening.