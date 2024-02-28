SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Spring session of Alberta legislature begins as UCP prepares to release budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2024 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith speaks to Global News following pre-budget address'
Premier Danielle Smith speaks to Global News following pre-budget address
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined Global News’ Joel Senick following her pre-budget address calling for budget restraint and vowing to rebuild the Heritage Trust Fund.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta legislature’s spring session is set to start Wednesday, with health care expected to be a main focus.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government is planning to dismantle Alberta Health Services and has indicated legislation is coming to begin the process.

AHS is to be replaced by four agencies while being reduced to the role of service provider in acute care.

Click to play video: 'Smith says restraint needed in Alberta budget 2024, vows to build Heritage Fund'
Smith says restraint needed in Alberta budget 2024, vows to build Heritage Fund

Thursday will see the release of the 2024 provincial budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said in a recent televised provincewide address that it will be balanced but fiscal belt-tightening is needed.

She says softening oil prices means provincial funding won’t keep pace with population growth in the budget.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices