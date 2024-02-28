Spring session of Alberta legislature begins as UCP prepares to release budget

See more sharing options

The Alberta legislature’s spring session is set to start Wednesday, with health care expected to be a main focus.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government is planning to dismantle Alberta Health Services and has indicated legislation is coming to begin the process.

AHS is to be replaced by four agencies while being reduced to the role of service provider in acute care.

1:56 Smith says restraint needed in Alberta budget 2024, vows to build Heritage Fund

Thursday will see the release of the 2024 provincial budget.

Smith said in a recent televised provincewide address that it will be balanced but fiscal belt-tightening is needed.

She says softening oil prices means provincial funding won’t keep pace with population growth in the budget.