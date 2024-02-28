Toronto’s ‘weather whiplash’: What to expect as city gets hit with big temperature drop

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada as an arctic cold front is set to descend on southern Ontario following a bout of unusually warm weather for February.

The weather agency issued the statement warning that “a sharp cold front with strong winds and a sudden temperature drop” is expected.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell called the swing in temperature a “weather whiplash” after Tuesday saw double-digit highs, heavy showers, as well as thunder and lightning.

Environment Canada said the cold front is forecast to track through southern Ontario by Wednesday afternoon which will cause temperatures to “drop dramatically.”

Wednesday in Toronto is forecast to have a high of 13 C but will that fall sharply to -2 C by the afternoon and even lower to -5 C by tonight with a wind chill of -13, according to Environment Canada’s website.

With it also comes strong northwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h for much of the afternoon and evening, but they are expected to ease by Wednesday night. Some flurries of up to 2 cm and blowing snow are also possible, the weather agency said.

“The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day,” Environment Canada said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”