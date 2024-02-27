UBC study finds Vancouver police facing significant mental health strain

As first responders, police officers often attend disturbing calls which can be extremely traumatizing.
Now a new UBC study obtained by Global News reveals the large number of incidents experienced by Vancouver Police officers and the impacts.
The study, titled Police Officers’ Stressors and Strain was conducted by UBC’s Sauder School of Business following consultation with the Vancouver Police Union.
Researchers found operations employees – those on patrol and who handle calls – experienced 22.3 critical incidents the previous year. On average, it found, officers had experienced 164 critical incidents in their careers.
Critical incidents can include anything from a car crash to a sexual assault to violent crimes like shootings or stabbings.
The study also found nearly one in five respondents (18 per cent) reported moderate to extremely severe levels of depression.
Twenty per cent were also experiencing moderate to extremely severe levels of anxiety and 25 percent were experiencing moderate to extremely severe levels of stress.
Officers were 1.8 to 2.3 times more likely to consider suicide compared to the general population, it found.
Vancouver Police Union President Ralph Kaisers told Global News that the results of the 2023 study confirmed what was long suspected.
“We need to do what we can to ensure that the mental health of our members is taken care of,” he said.
“We need our members healthy, to be at work, to serve the community.”
The study’s recommendations include quicker access to mental health resources, something that was improved in officers’ latest collective agreement.
- ‘Leg for a life’: B.C. man looks forward after amputation due to flesh-eating disease
- Why thousands of rural Ontarians may be at risk of losing their doctor
- Talking about opting out of pharmacare is ‘premature,’ health minister says
- Eat ‘cereal for dinner’: Kellogg’s CEO’s money-saving tip hits sour note
Comments