Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy snow, gusty winds forecast for B.C. mountain passes

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: February 26, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: February 26, 2024
Global Okanagan weather with meteorologist Yvonne Schalle for Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A winter storm is expected to blow into the Southern Interior, making for potentially dangerous driving conditions on mountain passes.

From Tuesday to Thursday a winter storm watch has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A strong pacific frontal system will begin to push into the BC interior this evening,” Environment Canada said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.26'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.26
Trending Now

“Snowfall will intensify overnight and continue throughout Wednesday and into Thursday. In addition, gusty southwest winds will develop Wednesday and persist into Thursday. Snowfall amounts will vary along the routes due to elevation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off later Thursday, though accumulating snow may continue along Highway 3 into Thursday evening.

Road conditions are available at DriveBC.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices