Heavy snow, gusty winds forecast for B.C. mountain passes

A winter storm is expected to blow into the Southern Interior, making for potentially dangerous driving conditions on mountain passes.

From Tuesday to Thursday a winter storm watch has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A strong pacific frontal system will begin to push into the BC interior this evening,” Environment Canada said.

“Snowfall will intensify overnight and continue throughout Wednesday and into Thursday. In addition, gusty southwest winds will develop Wednesday and persist into Thursday. Snowfall amounts will vary along the routes due to elevation.”

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off later Thursday, though accumulating snow may continue along Highway 3 into Thursday evening.

Road conditions are available at DriveBC.