Crime

Quebec man who worked as clown charged with sex crimes against minor

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
Longueuil police say Julien Bouchard, 64, was arrested in January and charged with the sexual assault of a minor. The incident took place in the 1990s. View image in full screen
Longueuil police say Julien Bouchard, 64, was arrested in January and charged with the sexual assault of a minor. The incident took place in the 1990s. Longueuil police
Authorities are searching for potential victims of sexual assault by a man who worked as a clown and kayak instructor on Montreal’s south shore in the 1990s.

Longueuil police say Julien Bouchard, 64, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with sexual assault of a minor. He was released on bail with conditions.

Bouchard was previously found guilty of sexually assaulting another minor in 2000, according to a statement issued by police Tuesday.

Both incidents took place between 1996 and 1998. Police have released a photo of Bouchard from that time period.

Investigators have reason to believe there could be more victims in Longueuil or elsewhere in Quebec. Provincial police are also involved in the investigation.

Bouchard worked as a clown and kayak instructor in the past, according to police. He also sang at religious ceremonies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longueuil police by calling 450-463-7211 immediately.

