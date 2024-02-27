Quebec man who worked as clown charged with sex crimes against minor

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities are searching for potential victims of sexual assault by a man who worked as a clown and kayak instructor on Montreal’s south shore in the 1990s.

Longueuil police say Julien Bouchard, 64, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with sexual assault of a minor. He was released on bail with conditions.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Bouchard was previously found guilty of sexually assaulting another minor in 2000, according to a statement issued by police Tuesday.

Both incidents took place between 1996 and 1998. Police have released a photo of Bouchard from that time period.

Investigators have reason to believe there could be more victims in Longueuil or elsewhere in Quebec. Provincial police are also involved in the investigation.

Bouchard worked as a clown and kayak instructor in the past, according to police. He also sang at religious ceremonies.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longueuil police by calling 450-463-7211 immediately.