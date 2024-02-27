No injuries from garage fire at home in Peterborough, Ont.

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported following a fire Monday at an attached garage at a home in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Mike Fallis said 17 firefighters were deployed to a possible structure fire at a residence on Ravenwood Drive.

Fallis said crews discovered light smoke from an attached garage.

He said crews entered the garage and quickly extinguished a couch that was on fire.

Fallis said the cause of the fire was a heater that was too close to combustibles.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $15,000, he said.