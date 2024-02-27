Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries from garage fire at home in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough net-zero fire station receives $9.3 million from federal government'
Peterborough net-zero fire station receives $9.3 million from federal government
RELATED: Peterborough is inching closer to the finish line on a landmark build for the city. Fire Station 2, a net-zero building, is receiving new federal funding to help cover construction costs. Robert Lothian reports – Jan 24, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No injuries were reported following a fire Monday at an attached garage at a home in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Mike Fallis said 17 firefighters were deployed to a possible structure fire at a residence on Ravenwood Drive.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fallis said crews discovered light smoke from an attached garage.

He said crews entered the garage and quickly extinguished a couch that was on fire.

Fallis said the cause of the fire was a heater that was too close to combustibles.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $15,000, he said.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices