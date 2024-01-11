Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire breaks out at animal feed production plant in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out animal feed production plant in Peterborough'
Fire breaks out animal feed production plant in Peterborough
Firefighters responded to a fire at an animal feed production plant in Peterborough's south end on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No injuries were reported following a fire in the industrial park area in the south-end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a fire reported at SPB Solutions on Plastics Road off of Neal Drive.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the loading area of the building.

According to the SPB Solutions website, the company specializes in processing and converting byproducts from Canada’s largest bakeries and agri-food businesses into animal feed.

Trending Now

Fire crews say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— more to come

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices