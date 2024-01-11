Fire breaks out at animal feed production plant in Peterborough

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported following a fire in the industrial park area in the south-end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a fire reported at SPB Solutions on Plastics Road off of Neal Drive.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the loading area of the building.

According to the SPB Solutions website, the company specializes in processing and converting byproducts from Canada’s largest bakeries and agri-food businesses into animal feed.

Fire crews say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— more to come