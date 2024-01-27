Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate Margaret Avenue house fire in Peterborough

See more sharing options

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services acting platoon chief Pat Caskanette around 12:15 a.m., crews responded to a report from a passerby of a possible structure fire on Margaret Avenue.

On arrival, firefighters found smoke billowing from a home.

Caskanette says the 17 firefighters on scene initiated a search of the home and began an “aggressive” interior fire attack.

No one was located inside.

An early damage estimate is at $800,000, said Caskanette.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department, fire prevention and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.