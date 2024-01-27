Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate Margaret Avenue house fire in Peterborough

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.
According to Peterborough Fire Services acting platoon chief Pat Caskanette around 12:15 a.m., crews responded to a report from a passerby of a possible structure fire on Margaret Avenue.
On arrival, firefighters found smoke billowing from a home.
Caskanette says the 17 firefighters on scene initiated a search of the home and began an “aggressive” interior fire attack.
No one was located inside.
An early damage estimate is at $800,000, said Caskanette.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department, fire prevention and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
- ‘A long 35 years’: Murder charge laid in Canadian cold case thanks to genetic genealogy
- Potential measles exposure on flight to Pearson, at ONroute and clinic: Windsor, Ont. health unit
- Biden’s move to pause U.S. LNG approvals dismays Canadian energy producers
- Canada takes no clear position on ICJ interim ruling in Gaza genocide case
Comments