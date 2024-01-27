Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate Margaret Avenue house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OFM to probe Margaret Avenue house fire in Peterborough'
OFM to probe Margaret Avenue house fire in Peterborough
No injuries were reported following a house fire on Margaret Avenue in Peterborough early Saturday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services acting platoon chief Pat Caskanette around 12:15 a.m.,  crews responded to a report from a passerby of a possible structure fire on Margaret Avenue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

On arrival, firefighters found smoke billowing from a home.

Caskanette says the 17 firefighters on scene initiated a search of the home and began an “aggressive” interior fire attack.

Trending Now

No one was located inside.

An early damage estimate is at $800,000, said Caskanette.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire department, fire prevention and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices