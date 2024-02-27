3 people injured in shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say three people have various injuries after a shooting in the downtown area early Tuesday.
Police said the shooting happened near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street around 3 a.m. where multiple shell casings were found.
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and a woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A third victim, a man, walked into hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
There is no word on suspects or what led up to the shooting, Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
