Crime

3 people injured in shooting in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 7:25 am
1 min read
Police said the shooting happened near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street around 3 a.m. where multiple shell casings were found. FILE - Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police said the shooting happened near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street around 3 a.m. where multiple shell casings were found. FILE - Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say three people have various injuries after a shooting in the downtown area early Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street around 3 a.m. where multiple shell casings were found.

A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and a woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A third victim, a man, walked into hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

There is no word on suspects or what led up to the shooting, Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

