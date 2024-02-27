Lower Mainland commuters warned of rain, snow mix

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of the Lower Mainland, with commuters being told to prepare for poor road conditions.

Environment Canada has estimated that five to eight centimetres of snow will fall on sections of Metro Vancouver, including West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge from late Tuesday afternoon to near midnight. The Fraser Valley, including Hope, is also under a snowfall warning with up to 10 cm of snow expected.

“Snowfall accumulations are expected to vary greatly with elevation and proximity to the water. Precipitation rate will also determine how quickly it’ll transition to snow and cool the ground,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“Snow levels will be hovering near sea level, and precipitation will start as rain mixed with snow late (Tuesday) afternoon. Snowfall accumulations are expected to vary greatly with elevation and proximity to the water.”

It’s expected that snow will initially melt as the ground is still warm but the likelihood of accumulation increases as the evening progresses.

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry issued the travel advisory, saying the mix of rain and snow could affect the Tuesday afternoon commute in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

It said drivers should ensure vehicles are properly equipped for the conditions, including having winter or snow-rated tires.

The ministry said maintenance contractors will be out applying brine and abrasives, while clearing the snow.

A snowfall warning was also issued for B.C.’s Northern Coast and Inland sections, with up to 25 centimetres coming for Stewart, while Kitimat and Terrace will see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow through to Wednesday morning.

— with files by The Canadian Press first published Feb. 26, 2024