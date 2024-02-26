Man arrested in connection with fatal collision on Manitoba provincial road, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal collision that left a child dead in Manitoba last year.

Katlin Lamirande, 38, from Pine Creek First Nation was arrested on Feb. 22 and faces a charge of careless driving causing death. He is set to appear in court on March 28.

Lamirande was arrested in connection with a collision last year on Provincial Road 272. Winnipegosis RCMP were called to a single-vehicle rollover on April 28.

Police said a pickup truck with three people inside was heading northbound when it left the road and drove through a ditch. The truck collided with a row of trees and rolled over.

The 38-year-old driver and a 32-year-old passenger were not injured. A five-year-old boy, police said, was not properly restrained in the truck and was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

