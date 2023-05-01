Boy, 5, killed in Manitoba truck rollover, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old boy is dead after a rollover crash near Duck Bay, Man., a community located along the western shore of Lake Winnipegosis.

Manitoba RCMP say the crash happened on Friday afternoon, when the truck the boy was travelling in left the road, drove through a ditch and rolled after crashing into a roll of trees.

The others in the truck — two men in their 30s from Pine Creek First Nation — weren’t hurt, but police said the boy wasn’t properly restrained and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police from the Winnipegosis detachment continue to investigate.