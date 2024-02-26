Menu

Crime

Regina break-and-enter investigation yields charges for man, 23: Police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man is facing several charges following an investigation into multiple break and enter incidents in Regina. Global News
A 23-year-old man is facing charges following an investigation which revealed multiple alleged break-and-enter incidents in Regina.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that officers caught Waylon Prosper in a construction compound with stolen items.

“Shortly after 11:00 p.m., on February 23, 2024, the RPS Communications Centre received a call from a security monitoring company. The caller stated they had observed a male suspect enter a construction compound in the 1900 block of Retallack Street, grab a roll of wire and leave,” police stated.

“A short time later, he returned and, according to the caller, he was still in the compound at the time of the call.”

Police stated that officers from both patrol and canine units responded to the scene and were able to track Prosper, who was hiding under a construction trailer. Police said during the arrest, a police service dog made contact with the suspect. The accused was taken to hospital to be treated for what appeared to be minor injuries from the dog bite.

“Further investigation revealed the suspect was wanted in relation to two other break and enters as well as a mischief incident,” police stated.

“He is facing multiple charges relating to those offences.”

Prosper is charged with break and enter, possession of property, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with probation order.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on the morning of Feb. 26.

