3 teens armed with hammers arrested after Oshawa jewelry store robbery

Three teenagers were arrested after a jewelry store in Oshawa, Ont., was robbed Saturday evening. This incident marked the second time the business was robbed this year.

Police said at around 8:40 p.m., four male suspects armed with hammers entered Paris Jewellers inside the Oshawa Centre. Police say the suspects began smashing display cases inside the store and made off with an undisclosed quantity of jewelry.

Responding officers, with the assistance of the Air1 police helicopter, located three of the four males hiding nearby.

Police said three teenagers were arrested: a 15-year-old from Toronto, a 16-year-old from Brampton and a 17-year-old from Toronto.

All three suspects were charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and possession of stolen property. Additionally, all three are currently under release orders due to previous charges and have been charged with breaching them.

Police say the fourth suspect is still at large. He is described as 16 to 20 years old and six feet tall with a slender build. He was seen wearing all-black clothing during the robbery.

This is the second time Paris Jewellers has been targeted in a smash-and-grab-style robbery this year.

On Jan. 22, two suspects went into the store and began smashing display cases with hammers, while a third suspect demanded that an employee open the safe, police said.

The suspects reportedly stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry. They then fled to a stolen vehicle that was waiting nearby with a fourth suspect, police said.

“Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, however, the stolen vehicle failed to stop, and a brief pursuit was initiated,” police said.

“The suspect vehicle was abandoned a short distance later and all suspects fled on foot.”

Tactical and K9 officers responded. All four suspects were then found and taken into custody, police said.

A 21-year-old Toronto man, a 16-year-old boy from Mississauga, a 14-year-old boy from Brampton and a 17-year-old boy from Etobicoke have been charged.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with cellphone or dashcam footage or any new information about the latest incident is asked to contact Det. Kerr of the robbery unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5361.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca