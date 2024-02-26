‘Calgarian Samaritan’ finds new path to improvement by picking up litter

Send this page to someone via email

A hardworking Calgary man is overcoming obstacles to tackle a persistent problem in the city.

Matthew Edwards is aiming to clean things up — in more ways than one — helping kids while he’s at it.

Edwards heads out several days a week to pick up litter around Calgary.

“You’ve got candy wrappers, coffee cops, napkins – it’s just terrible,” Edwards said. “But I can fix it.”

Edwards carries the tools he needs to collect litter in a backpack, ready to unload whenever he spots a pile of debris.

“I’ve got a collapsible garbage can and a foldable picker,” Edwards said. “Good to go.”

Edwards started cleaning up the streets in late summer 2023.

“I had lost my job and rather than just sit and play video games, I decided to go out and do something proactive,” Edwards said.

It was something he started after making another big change in his life.

“I was an alcoholic for seven years and I got sober, got a new lease on life,” Edwards said.

"I was an alcoholic for seven years and I got sober, got a new lease on life," Edwards said.

"I decided to do what I can to help out the city — going from getting clean myself to cleaning up the city."

Others sometimes join Edwards when he goes out on the lookout for litter, connecting with him on social media.

“I’m known as ‘The Calgarian Samaritan,’” Edwards said.

People who follow his efforts have responded with donations.

“I raised $2,840, which I presented to the Alberta Children’s Hospital,” Edwards said.

Edwards says he’ll continue cleaning up Calgary as long as he can.

“One person can make a difference and that’s what helps me continue my sobriety,” Edwards said.

“I’m just trying to show people that even if you’re struggling, it’s never too late to try and get back on track with life. With enough hard work and determination, anything’s possible.”