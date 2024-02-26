Menu

Crime

Death in eastern Ontario ruled a murder, suspect charged

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. Global News
The death of a 32-year-old man in eastern Ontario has been ruled a murder and a suspect has now been charged, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers and paramedics responded to a home on County Road 17 in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, which is east of Ottawa, near the Quebec border, before 8 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Timothy Provost was found dead in an apartment and officers initially deemed it a “suspicious death,” adding that there was “no imminent threat to public safety.”

A post-mortem exam confirmed that a stabbing was his cause of death, police announced Monday.

On Sunday, a suspect was arrested at the Hawkesbury OPP detachment.

“The individual had been at the detachment to speak to investigators,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said in an email.

“During the course of the discussion, officers determined they had grounds to arrest the individual for murder.”

Thirty-year-old Mathew Brisebois from Alfred-Plantagenet has since been charged with second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.

