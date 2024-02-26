Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

From spring to winter in a day: Weather rollercoaster headed to Montreal this week

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 1:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'El Niño to La Niña: How shifting weather patterns will impact Canada'
El Niño to La Niña: How shifting weather patterns will impact Canada
RELATED: This Canadian winter has been warmer than usual, thanks to El Nino. But meteorologists are predicting that a La Nina event will be following soon, which could bring on more extreme weather than just the cold. Naomi Barghiel reports – Feb 3, 2024
Montrealers could experience somewhat of a rollercoaster when it comes to weather this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday warning of a “broad low pressure system” that will bring “unseasonably mild temperatures and rain.”

According to the weather agency, the average high for this time of the year is around -2 C. On Wednesday, the city is expected to hit a balmy 15 C.

With warm temperatures and rain expected to begin on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday, any snow left on the ground is likely to melt away quickly.

“Water ponding may be significant in some places,” Environment Canada said.

Click to play video: '‘Weather swings’: How to prepare your home'
‘Weather swings’: How to prepare your home

The springlike conditions, however, won’t last.

“A vigorous cold front” will be making its way over the province Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, bringing with it a blast of winter weather.

“As it passes, rain will change to snow, and strong westerly winds will develop,” the weather agency said.

The city could see a near 30 degree C drop in temperature on Wednesday with a forecasted high of 15 C and a low of -14 C.

With a sharp drop in temperatures, getting around could get tricky with roads and other surfaces quickly freezing over and becoming slippery.

Click to play video: 'Montreal branch cleanup continues weeks after ice storm'
Montreal branch cleanup continues weeks after ice storm
