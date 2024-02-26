Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man robs 3 banks over 3 days in Durham Region, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
A Durham regional police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham regional police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man robbed three banks over three days in Durham Region last week, with the last one resulting in an arrest, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the first robbery happened on Wednesday. Officers were called to a TD bank on Longworth Avenue in Bowmanville at around 5:30 p.m.

A male entered the bank, demanded cash and indicated that he had a gun, though no gun was seen, police said.

The suspect left the bank with cash and then left the area in a red sedan, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Then on Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a TD bank on Queen Street in Port Perry for a robbery.

And on Friday at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a Scotiabank on Douglas Road in Uxbridge.

Story continues below advertisement

In both incidents, police said a male entered the bank, demanded cash and indicated he had a gun. However, no gun was seen, police said.

The suspect obtained cash in both incidents and then fled the banks, police added.

Trending Now

After Friday’s incident, Durham police’s robbery unit attended the area and found a suspect a short distance away, officers said.

“He was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

It’s not clear how much cash was allegedly stolen in the robberies.

A 41-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, two counts of failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with a release order and possession or property obtained by crime.

It’s not clear what the accused was on probation for or what the release order pertained to, but a police spokesperson told Global News they did not relate to robbery charges.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices