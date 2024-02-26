Sea Bears sign new guard, bringing CEBL veteran to Winnipeg’s basketball scene

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed a new guard, bringing on veteran Alex Campbell ahead of this year’s training camp.

Announced on Monday, the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise signed Campbell after re-signing Chad Posthumus and Teddy Allen earlier this month. Campbell, a two-time Most Valuable Player award winner with the Vancouver Bandits and former member of the Saskatchewan Rattlers, will join the Sea Bears as the team heads to training camp on May 13.

The opening game takes place on May 22 at the Canada Life Centre. The regular season consists of 20 games, ending in August.

“I am very excited to sign Alex Campbell, who has been one of my favourite CEBL players to work with. I see Alex as a great addition to our team because of his championship experience and two-way style of play,” head coach and general manager Mike Taylor said in a release on Monday.

“I believe Alex can be a great fit with Teddy Buckets on the wing. Alex is a high character player who will represent the Sea Bears in a first-class way. We can’t wait to welcome Alex and his family to Winnipeg.”

From Brampton, Ont., Campbell is the founder of Camp Campbell. According to the release, the camp is “a community initiative that uses (Campbell’s) life story to educate and inspire youth through the game of basketball.”