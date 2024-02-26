Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Phones, email not functioning as City of Hamilton deals with ‘cybersecurity incident’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 9:26 am
1 min read
Hamilton city officials said a widespread phone and email outage continued Monday morning and that the Hamilton Street Railway was also having issues with its electronic services. View image in full screen
Hamilton city officials said a widespread phone and email outage continued Monday morning and that the Hamilton Street Railway was also having issues with its electronic services. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of Hamilton says a “cybersecurity incident” that knocked out communications, including crucial phone and email service, is still going on almost a day after first revealing the disruption Sunday morning.

City officials said the widespread outage continued Monday morning and the Hamilton Street Railway was also having issues with its electronic services.

Story continues below advertisement

Bus drivers were driving Monday morning without computerized schedules and the next-stop announcement system.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city says busses are still running as are DARTs buses despite the issues.

Hamilton Public Library’s system has also been inaccessible over the last day.

Trending Now

In a release, staff said experts were “actively responding” to determine cause and impact.

Problems were first disclosed just before 11 a.m. on Sunday via social media.

“Our priority is to safeguard the integrity of our systems and protect any sensitive or private information,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s call centre, which is still operational, says it’s working on the problem, but has no timeline for when systems will return to normal.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices