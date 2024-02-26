Phones, email not functioning as City of Hamilton deals with ‘cybersecurity incident’

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton says a “cybersecurity incident” that knocked out communications, including crucial phone and email service, is still going on almost a day after first revealing the disruption Sunday morning.

City officials said the widespread outage continued Monday morning and the Hamilton Street Railway was also having issues with its electronic services.

We are experiencing a City-wide phone and email disruption, which includes the Bus Check Info Line. At this time, 546-CITY remains operational. Staff are currently working to rectify the outage. We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide an update upon resolution. https://t.co/Cj69on2ZUb — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) February 25, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Bus drivers were driving Monday morning without computerized schedules and the next-stop announcement system.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city says busses are still running as are DARTs buses despite the issues.

Hamilton Public Library’s system has also been inaccessible over the last day.

The on-board bus stop annunciators are not operational; please ask your Bus Operator if you require assistance. — Hamilton Street Railway (@hsr) February 26, 2024

In a release, staff said experts were “actively responding” to determine cause and impact.

Problems were first disclosed just before 11 a.m. on Sunday via social media.

“Our priority is to safeguard the integrity of our systems and protect any sensitive or private information,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s call centre, which is still operational, says it’s working on the problem, but has no timeline for when systems will return to normal.