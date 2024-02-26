Strong winds and snow sweep across Saskatoon on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon is under a winter storm warning as the city is expected to see 10 centimetres of snow or more Monday.

Environment Canada says an Alberta clipper is making its way across the Prairies and strong 70 km/h winds are expected into Monday morning, reducing visibility.

4:09 Shelter spaces, budget and snow removal: Mayor Charlie Clark

Environment Canada says with the wind chill, Saskatoon could get below minus 40 Monday night and Tuesday night.

The city of Saskatoon says city crews are ready for the winter weather, adding that de-icing material will be applied to high traffic streets like Circle Drive and freeways.