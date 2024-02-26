32-year-old woman dies in crash in central Ontario, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old woman has died in a car crash in central Ontario.

Officers say the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a collision late Sunday morning in the Township of Melancthon, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the crash between two cars on Highway 10 and County Road 17 also sent a 61-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the woman was a resident of a nearby town, Grand Valley.

The man was air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, police say.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.