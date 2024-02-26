Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

32-year-old woman dies in crash in central Ontario, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2024 7:47 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old woman has died in a car crash in central Ontario. Officers say the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a collision late morning on Sunday in the Township of Melancthon, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old woman has died in a car crash in central Ontario. Officers say the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a collision late morning on Sunday in the Township of Melancthon, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy. TPH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old woman has died in a car crash in central Ontario.

Officers say the OPP Dufferin Detachment responded to a collision late Sunday morning in the Township of Melancthon, about 100 kilometres north of Toronto.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the crash between two cars on Highway 10 and County Road 17 also sent a 61-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the woman was a resident of a nearby town, Grand Valley.

Trending Now

The man was air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, police say.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices