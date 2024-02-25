Junior hockey: Rockets lose in a shootout, Warriors edged in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

PRINCE GEORGE 6, KELOWNA 5 (SO)

The Prince George Cougars secured the 2023/24 BC Division title with a shootout victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night.

Tij Iginla opened the scoring for Kelowna (26-28-3-1) in the opening frame, depositing his 39th goal of the campaign to give Kelowna a 1-0 lead heading into the second frame.

In period two, however, Prince George (40-15-0-3) came alive – scoring four goals, three of which were unanswered. Tij Iginla and Max Graham found the back of the net for Kelowna in the middle frame as well, and the Rockets headed into the final 20 minutes down by a goal.

4:45 into the third, former Penticton Vee Hiroki Gojsic scored the equalizer. Then, with under three minutes left to play, the Cougars pulled ahead with a powerplay goal, but their lead was short-lived, as the Rockets tied the game 45 seconds later to force overtime.

Neither team would light the lamp in overtime, so a shootout was needed to decide the winner. Prince George’s Ondej Becher scored on the Cougars’ first shootout attempt, while Andrew Cristall, Tij Iginla and Gabriel Szturc shot for Kelowna but all three were denied.

Prince George went 3-for-5 on the man advantage, while Kelowna went 0-for-3.

The Rockets will head to Langley to face the Vancouver Giants on Friday.

Saturday’s results

Prince Albert 5, Brandon 2

Swift Current 4, Medicine Hat 3

Wenatchee 3, Red Deer 2

Everett 3, Seattle 1

Moose Jaw 12, Spokane 3

Tri-City 5, Regina 3

Portland 5, Victoria 2

Vancouver 7, Kamloops 1

Sunday’s games

Lethbridge at Calgary

Wenatchee at Edmonton

Kamloops at Seattle

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

COQUITLAM 3, WEST KELOWNA 2 (OT)

The West Kelowna Warriors managed to pick up a point in an overtime loss to the Coquitlam Express on Saturday.

Coquitlam’s James Shannon ripped home his eighth goal of the season in the opening minutes of period one, bringing the home fans to their feet, but four minutes later, West Kelowna would even the score, thanks to a goal from Callum Hughes, his 20th of the 2023/24 campaign.

In the middle frame, both teams would exchange powerplay goals, but no one broke the tie before the final buzzer sounded in the third period, so overtime was needed.

In the extra frame, with just 11 seconds left, Coquitlam’s Jacob Bonkowski would beat Warriors netminder, Roarke Applebee, and the Express celebrated a big 3-2 triumph as they continue their march towards the playoffs.

West Kelowna went one-for-two on the powerplay, while Coquitlam went one-for-three.

The loss certainly shouldn’t give Warriors fans any reason to panic – the team is currently five points back of the Penticton Vees for first place in their division. With the win, the Express now sit 5 points back of fifth place in the Coastal Division.

The Warriors’ next test is the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday in West Kelowna.

PENTICTON 4, CRANBROOK 0

The Penticton Vees’ dominant play against the Bucks in Cranbrook on Saturday meant the home fans didn’t have a whole lot to cheer about.

The Vees saw goals from James Fischer (19), Connor MacPherson (10), Conyr Hellyer (11) and Zach Stringer (6). Fischers opening-period goal came on the powerplay, which operated at 25 per cent on the evening, going 1-for-4.

Cranbrook struggled to get pucks on net, and that explains their lack of goal scoring on this occasion. The Vees heavily outshot the Bucks 36-14. The second period was especially rough for the home team, only registering 3 shots on net.

For Vees netminder Will Ingemann, although he wasn’t very busy, this is the 6th game this season where he hasn’t allowed a single puck past him.

The Vees get back in action on Sunday in Trail when they take on the Smoke Eaters.

PRINCE GEORGE 4, VERNON 2

A four-goal second period was the difference maker for the Prince George Spruce Kings, as the doubled up on the Vernon Vipers Saturday.

Neither team would score in the first period, but in the second, Vernon’s Adam Csabi scored to give his team a 1-0, however, just under two minutes later, the flood gates opened for the home team. The Cougars scored four-unanswered goals, two of which came courtesy of JR Perdion, while the other two were scored by Linden Makow, giving the home team a three-goal advantage heading into period three.

In the final frame, Vernon added another tally, but their shot at a comeback fell short, falling 4-2.

Prince George’s powerplay went 1-for-3, while Vernon never had any powerplay opportunities – the sign of a very disciplined Cougars team.

The Cougars outshot the Vipers 33-23.

Next up on the schedule for the Vipers is a rematch against the Cougars on March 1, but this time Vernon will have home ice advantage.

Saturday’s results

Alberni Valley 2, Prince Rupert 1

Victoria 6, Surrey 4

Brooks 3, Sherwood Park 2 (OT)

Okotoks 5, Spruce Grove 4 (OT)

Cowichan Valley 5, Nanaimo 4 (SO)

Merritt 4, Salmon Arm 0

Langley 4, Chilliwack 0

Sunday’s games