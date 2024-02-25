Menu

Crime

Police investigate early morning shooting at Hamilton bar

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
File image of police tape. Hamilton police are investigating a targeted shooting at a local bar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
File image of police tape. Hamilton police are investigating a targeted shooting at a local bar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a bar in Hamilton early Sunday morning.

Hamilton police said they responded to a call for a shooting at 33 Bowen Restobar on Bowen Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say there is no outstanding risk to the public. They said there are no suspect descriptions available.

This is the second targeted shooting in Hamilton this weekend.

The first shooting occurred outside of a hookah lounge in central Hamilton on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information or video footage that could assist in these investigations is asked to contact police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers Hamilton.

Click to play video: 'Feds give Ontario cash to tackle auto theft, gun and gang violence'
Feds give Ontario cash to tackle auto theft, gun and gang violence
