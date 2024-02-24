Winning Lotto Max ticket worth $18M purchased in B.C.

See more sharing options

Someone in B.C. is $18 million richer after winning Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket was purchased online, via PlayNow.com, and that it matched all seven numbers: 8, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41 and 47.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are approximately 1 in 33 million.

BCLC says lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

The lottery corporation says more details about the winner will be released when that person claims the jackpot.

The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, won in September 2021.