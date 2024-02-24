Menu

Canada

Winning Lotto Max ticket worth $18M purchased in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 1:48 pm
1 min read
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. View image in full screen
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. BCLC
Someone in B.C. is $18 million richer after winning Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket was purchased online, via PlayNow.com, and that it matched all seven numbers: 8, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41 and 47.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are approximately 1 in 33 million.

Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes

BCLC says lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

The lottery corporation says more details about the winner will be released when that person claims the jackpot.

The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, won in September 2021.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

