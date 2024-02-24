Elderly woman in life-threatening condition after collision with dump truck in East Gwillimbury

Send this page to someone via email

A 90-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after her vehicle collided with a dump truck in East Gwillimbury on Friday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police Service said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a dump truck at the intersection of York Durham Townline and Sandford Road, near Mount Albert, just after 2 p.m.

Police said the motor vehicle was eastbound on Sandford Road and upon entering the intersection collided with a northbound dump truck travelling straight through the intersection.

The 90-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre. Police said the driver of the dump truck remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

The area was closed for several hours while Durham police officers collected evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to call Detective Constable Legge #3313 at 905-579-1520 ext. 5226.