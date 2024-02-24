Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

An elderly man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Rivalda Road, just east of Weston Road, before 8:30 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News they transported an elderly man with serious, non-life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.
As a result of the collision, Sheppard Avenue West was closed at Weston to Arrow roads, however, the roadway has since reopened, police say.
