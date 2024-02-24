Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Rivalda Road, just east of Weston Road, before 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they transported an elderly man with serious, non-life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As a result of the collision, Sheppard Avenue West was closed at Weston to Arrow roads, however, the roadway has since reopened, police say.

COLLISION

Sheppard Ave W/Rivalda Rd (8:25am)

– pedestrian struck

– man taken to hospital via emergency run

– Sheppard closed Weston Rd to Arrow Rd

– Abraham Welsh Rd & Mary Chapman Blvd egress, use Mainshep Rd

– Rivalda Rd & Samba Dr egress, use Bradstock Rd#GO413242 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2024