Canada

Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 24, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
An elderly man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Rivalda Road, just east of Weston Road, before 8:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they transported an elderly man with serious, non-life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

As a result of the collision, Sheppard Avenue West was closed at Weston to Arrow roads, however, the roadway has since reopened, police say.

More on Canada
