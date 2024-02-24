Halifax Transit suspending services on Saturday afternoon due to heavy, freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

All transit services throughout Halifax will be suspended as of 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, as heavy rain and wind persist throughout the region before temperatures rapidly drop this evening.

In a release from the Halifax Regional Municipality on Saturday morning, it was said that all bus, ferry, and Access-A-Bus services will wrap up operations in the early afternoon.

“Any trips starting before 1 p.m. will complete their trip, and service will remain suspended for the remainder of the day,” the statement reads. “Due to the risk of flooding and freezing, residents are urged to monitor road conditions and avoid unnecessary travel throughout the region.”

REMINDER: All #hfxtransit services will be suspended beginning at 1 p.m. today (Sat, Feb 24, 2024) due to the incoming weather event. This includes bus, ferry, & Access-A-Bus services. Details: https://t.co/D19gc5oSCY pic.twitter.com/B1P9wk5Wik — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) February 24, 2024

In a rainfall warning update issued by Environment Canada, the weather agency said 25 to 55 millimetres of rain is forecast for most of Nova Scotia on Saturday.

“Rain, heavy at times continues. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the update says, adding that there’s a possibility of localized flooding in some low-lying areas.

The rainfall is projected to end over the province’s western region later this morning, while the rain is expected to conclude later this afternoon in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

Temperatures are then expected to rapidly fall to near -10 degrees Celsius in parts of mainland Nova Scotia this evening, including the Halifax region, as any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

“A period of ice pellets and freezing rain changing to snow will occur with the passage of this cold front,” Environment Canada said in a separate flash freeze warning alert. “Untreated surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy, slippery, and hazardous.”

The weather agency advised residents to be prepared to adjust their driving due to changing road conditions.

Early Closure Notice: Due to pending weather conditions, all branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries will close at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 24. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/IaIKBj9e7x — Halifax Public Libraries (@hfxpublib) February 24, 2024

In addition to the transit cancellations, the Halifax Public Gardens will remain closed for the day. All Halifax Public Library locations will stay open for the morning before closing doors at 12:00 p.m.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) is said to be conducting wellness checks throughout the weekend to assess the safety of anyone who chooses not to leave an outdoor sheltering area.

“GSAR is also offering transportation for those sleeping rough to emergency shelters during this weather event,” the update from the city reads.