Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Second African migrant dies while waiting for shelter space in Mississauga

By Kayla McLean Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 8:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Second African migrant dies at Mississauga shelter in 3 months, advocates call for more action'
Second African migrant dies at Mississauga shelter in 3 months, advocates call for more action
Advocates gathered outside Dundas shelter on Friday, to express outrage and call on the government to do more for refugees in Canada, after an African asylum seeker dies after spending hours waiting for shelter space. It is the second time this has happened within 3 months—both deaths occurring at the same shelter. Kayla McLean reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

“It was freezing. Minus 8,” Pastor Eddie Jjumba told Global News, remembering last Saturday, Feb. 17.

It was the same day, he says, that an asylum seeker named ‘Delphina’, arrived at the Dundas Shelter near Dixie Road and Dundas Street East, from Kenya, seeking warm refuge. But Jjumba says she was denied that for several hours, before finally being allowed inside that night. By the following Sunday morning, she was pronounced dead in hospital.

“It is the second time an African asylum seeker has died…waiting for a warm place,” Jjumba told Global News in a sit-down interview in his office at Milliken Methodist Church in Markham.

The first instance happened just three months ago, when another asylum seeker — a Nigerian man, Jjumba says — died while camped outside the same shelter in November 2023.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

On Friday, advocates from African Canadian groups, faith groups and refugee-serving organizations held a news conference, calling on the government to do more.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one leaves their country to come seeking refuge, to die,” said one advocate at the press conference.

“We have to ask ourselves as Canadians whether this is who we want to be,” said another. “We have always complained about what is going on in the United States when it comes to the treatment of minority communities. But we are doing it right here! In Toronto, in Mississauga, in Canada!”

More on Toronto

“This is happening during Black History Month, a time when we’re supposed to be reflecting on the work of Black people throughout history,” he continued. “Instead, we are continuing to see these tragedies that are happening.”

Late last month, Ottawa announced an additional $362 million to help house the growing influx of asylum seekers into the country. At a press conference on Friday when Premier Ford announced more funding for housing in Brampton’s mayor, Patrick Brown, remarked it’s critical the federal government do more to address the refugee shelter crisis.

“I found out yesterday we’re now at 400 per cent capacity. 400 per cent capacity!” said Brown. “This is at the doorsteps at Pearson right now. We’re seeing it. I’ll be meeting with the Federal minister on Monday to really highlight that this is a humanitarian crisis, and we need help.”

Jjumba, who helped organize Friday’s event, says leaders can start by opening up a reception center to welcome refugees with dignity. Something he says Delphina, a widow, was not afforded — widow who leaves behind two orphaned boys in Kenya.

Story continues below advertisement

“They had hoped that when she comes here for them to eventually join her from whatever she was running away from,” said Jjumba.

“Now we are going to send her back in a coffin.”

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices