Canada

Jones, Homan each one win away from Hearts final after playoff victories

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 5:17 pm
1 min read
Olympic champion Jennifer Jones to step back from curling
Olympic champion Jennifer Jones to step back from curling – Feb 13, 2024
Ontario’s Rachel Homan and Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones won their playoff games Friday at the Canadian women’s curling championship to accelerate their bids for a title.

Homan extended her run at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary to 9-0 with an 8-4 win over defending champion Kerri Einarson. Homan and Jones clash in Saturday’s Page playoff between the top two seeds.

The winner banks an express ticket to Sunday evening’s final. The loser must win Sunday afternoon’s semifinal to gain a rematch.

Six-time champion Jones defeated Alberta’s Selena Sturmay 8-4 in Friday afternoon’s other playoff game.

Einarson was to face Manitoba’s Kate Cameron and Sturmay had a matchup with Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes on Friday evening.

The winners of those games advance to Saturday’s Page playoff between the third and fourth seeds with a semifinal berth at stake.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

