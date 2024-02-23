Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought in fatal Highway 97 semi-truck crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a Feb. 12 crash on Highway 97. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a Feb. 12 crash on Highway 97. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fatal crash between two commercial vehicles is believed to have been caused when one semi-truck drifted over the centre line, police say.

The head-on collision on Feb. 12, at 5:50 p.m., on Highway 97 in Monte Creek, B.C., just east of Kamloops  resulted in one driver dying and caused a closure of the highway for the remainder of the evening. The other driver survived and was taken to hospital.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash'
RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash
Trending Now

“BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops has taken conduct of the investigation which has revealed that one of the semi trucks failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centre line,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Highway Patrol are seeking witnesses who have not already spoken to police and dashcam footage or pre-collision driving behaviour as well as post-collision footage to please contact the BC Highway Patrol Kamloops office at 250-828-3111 ext. 2.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices