Witnesses sought in fatal Highway 97 semi-truck crash

A fatal crash between two commercial vehicles is believed to have been caused when one semi-truck drifted over the centre line, police say.
The head-on collision on Feb. 12, at 5:50 p.m., on Highway 97 in Monte Creek, B.C., just east of Kamloops resulted in one driver dying and caused a closure of the highway for the remainder of the evening. The other driver survived and was taken to hospital.
“BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops has taken conduct of the investigation which has revealed that one of the semi trucks failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centre line,” RCMP said.
BC Highway Patrol are seeking witnesses who have not already spoken to police and dashcam footage or pre-collision driving behaviour as well as post-collision footage to please contact the BC Highway Patrol Kamloops office at 250-828-3111 ext. 2.
